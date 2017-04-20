Minutes played: 90 Touches: 90 Passes: 77 Pass Accuracy: 84 % Tackles: 2 Interceptions: 1 Clearances: 2 Fouls: 2

Sam says: 7 Forever willing to go forward, Piqué looked to find a way through Juventus stern defence. Popping up in areas such as the right wing, it was clear that his intentions were to score first, defend second. Saying that, he did produce a solid defensive performance as well, making two tackles an an interception. He completed the most passes which says more about Barça’s midfield than it does about Piqué.

Samuel Umtiti 7.5 Minutes played: 90 Touches: 81 Passes: 72 Pass Accuracy: 90 % Tackles: 3 Interceptions: 1 Clearances: 2 Fouls : 0

Sam says: 7.5 Arguably Barça’s standout defender. His pace and positioning was vital in limiting the impact of Dybala on the counter. Saw plenty of the ball as well and with a pass accuracy of 90%, he was very accurate in trying to start Barcelona attacks. However, the fact he did see so much of the ball shows how Juve were able to nullify Barça’s attacking threats.