|Marc-Andre ter Stegen
|7
|
Minutes played: 90
Touches: 50
Passes: 40
Pass Accuracy: 83%
Shots Faced: 4
Saves Made: 2
Cross Claims: 0
Bostjan says: 7
As the majority of the game was played in Juve’s half, Ter Stegen acted as more of a sweeper. Coming out quickly to stop any counterattacks and then looking to start a Barça attack as quickly as possible. However, he was vulnerable at times and if Sami Khedira had looked up instead of shooting, it was likely that the tie would have been over as Juve caught Barça on the break.
|
Sergi Roberto
|6
|
Minutes played: 77
Touches: 57
Passes: 38
Pass Accuracy: 90%
Key Passes: 0
Tackles: 2
Shots/Shots on Target: 2/0
Clearances: 0
Interceptions: 0
Fouls: 2
Sam says: 6
There was to be no double heroics from Roberto as he wasn’t able to repeat the PSG performance. Kept quite throughout, he struggled to have any impact on the game, in particular from an attacking sense. Substituted in the 77th minute for Mascherano.
|Gerard Piqué
|7
|
Minutes played: 90
Touches: 90
Passes: 77
Pass Accuracy: 84%
Tackles: 2
Interceptions: 1
Clearances: 2
Fouls: 2
Sam says: 7
Forever willing to go forward, Piqué looked to find a way through Juventus stern defence. Popping up in areas such as the right wing, it was clear that his intentions were to score first, defend second. Saying that, he did produce a solid defensive performance as well, making two tackles an an interception. He completed the most passes which says more about Barça’s midfield than it does about Piqué.
|
Jordi Alba
|6
|
Minutes played: 90
Touches: 87
Passes: 66
Pass Accuracy: 82%
Shots/Shots on Target: 1/0
Tackles: 3
Interceptions: 0
Clearances: 3
Key Passes: 1
Sam says: 6.5
Was important in tracking the pace of Dybala whilst also providing an attacking outlet of himself. Was inches away from connecting with a Messi pass due to his trademark run. Breaking clear of Cuadrado, Alba was just unable to get any contact on the ball in the Juve box which would surely have given Barça their first goal of the tie.
|
Sergio Busquets
|7
|
Minutes played: 90
Touches: 73
Passes: 69
Pass Accuracy: 86%
Shots/Shots on Target: 0/0
Tackles: 2
Interceptions: 3
Clearances: 0
Aerial Duels Won: 2
Key Passes: 2
Fouls Won: 1
Sam says: 7.5
Highlighting just how much of a miss he was in the first leg, Busquets restored order to the midfield and did not allow Barça to be overrun by the counterattack. Three interceptions, two tackles and a pass success rate of 86% was needed as maintaining midfield control was key to allowing the attackers a free reign.
|Andrés Iniesta
|7
|
Minutes played: 90
Touches: 73
Passes: 54
Pass Accuracy: 87%
Shots/Shots on Target: 1/0
Key Passes: 1
Fouls Won: 1
Tackles: 2
Interceptions: 1
Sam says: 6.5
Saw plenty of the ball but wasn’t overly effective with it. He was reluctant to try any dribbles into the Juve box and didn’t really try any adventures passes. A precision pass was needed to break down a well organised defence like Juve’s but Iniesta was unable to consistently provide it.
|Ivan Rakitić
|6
|
Minutes played: 57
Touches: 35
Passes: 19
Pass Accuracy: 79 %
Shots/Shots on Target: 1/0
Fouls Won: 1
Key Passes: 2
Tackles: 0
Interceptions: 1
Sam says: 5.5
A poor game from Rakitić in which he contributed very little. Barely even touching the ball, the game passed him by. He did manage a shot but it was wide. Was deservedly subsisted in the 57th minute.
|Luis Suárez
|5
|
Minutes played: 90
Touches: 41
Passes: 27
Pass Accuracy: 74%
Shots/Shots on Target: 2/0
Successful Dribbles: 0
Key Passes: 2
Fouls Won: 2
Tackles: 1
Sam says: 5.5
Kept very quiet in the first half as playing against arguably Europe’s greatest defence is no easy task. The team was just unable to find him and when they did the pass was gobbled up by the Juve defenders. Improved in the second half but wasn’t his lethal self.
|Neymar
|7
|
Minutes played: 90
Touches: 120
Passes: 56
Pass Accuracy: 64%
Shots/Shots on Target: 3/0
Fouls Won: 2
Successful Dribbles: 13
Key Passes: 4
Tackles: 4
Sam says 7.5
The most active of the front three, Neymar saw plenty of the ball but it was often from wide positions. Against his old pal Dani Alves, Juventus did very well in doubling up on Neymar meaning that if he did want to dribble into the box, he would have to beat at least three players. He did this on several occasions but was unable to find an end product. He will be disappointed with the lack of a shot on target.
|Lionel Messi
|8
|
Minutes played: 90
Touches: 83
Passes: 53
Pass Accuracy: 85%
Shots/Shots on Target: 7/1
Successful Dribbles: 1
Key Passes: 3
Tackles: 2
Sam says 8
The man of the match and the only player who looked like scoring for Barça. Playing in the CAM role, Messi’s job was to play his way through the banks of the Juventus defence. He gave it a good attempt but like many of his teammates, he lacked in the box. Was the only Barça player to have a shot on target.
|
Javier Mascherano
|5
|
Minutes played: 23
Touches: 22
Passes: 16
Pass Accuracy: 88%
Tackles: 2
Sam says 6.5
Sent on so that Piqué could go up front, Mascherano actually almost scored himself. He was whiskers away from connecting onto a ball but Buffon beat him to it.
|The Team
|
6.5
|
They huffed and they puffed but a lack of accurate finishing meant the Italian house very much stood firm.
Sam says 6
|
Luis Enrique
|6
|
Sam says: 9.0
Seemed resigned to defeat as the game went on, just unable to work out the Juve puzzle.
|MOTM - Lionel Messi
|30%
|
Sam says Messi
2nd Neymar (26%), 3rd Busquets (16%)
