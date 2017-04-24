Sunday’s El Clasico was one that will live in history forever as one of the most exciting and eventful matches in the series. Lionel Messi’s last second match-winner brought the entire soccer world to its feet in amazement. Those of us unlucky not to be at the Bernabeu to witness it firsthand had to settle for watching it on TV. If you live in the United States like me, that meant you got to experience the pure jubilation that is Ray Hudson.

The beIN Sports color commentator splits opinion, but there’s no denying he’s one of the most unique football commentators who’s ever lived. Teaming with Phil Schoen, he paints an elaborate picture of the simplest of aspects of every match he calls. Listen to his best calls from the latest El Clasico here:

“Absolutely astonishing from the man from Argentina, who is cleaner than Neutrogena with his finish.”

While it was Messi’s winner that got all the attention, his first half equalizer produced a gem of a line from Hudson. There’s no telling if Neutrogena is an official sponsor of the broadcast, but they sure got some free publicity with this amazing line.

He had great quips like that all throughout the match, but it was obviously the dramatic match-winning goal that produced the highlight of the new from Ray as he dropped several instantly classic lines all-in-one long rant of genius.

“Messi. You could drop a tarantula in his pants and he’d still be cool.”

In addition to that awesome line, he burst out with an initial vivid picture of Messi killing off Madrid with a thrust to the heart: “The Medicine Man arrives and sinks his flaming spear into the hearts of Real Madrid...Messi, born in the cross-fire hurricane and he is Jumping Jack Flash.” — How the heck does he come up with this stuff on the spot? Love him or hate him, there’s no debating he makes the game interesting.