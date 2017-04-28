Top horses FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are neck and neck heading into the home stretch | FC Barcelona

Now, we don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves, but the 2016/17 La Liga is shaping up to be, pardon the pun, a classic. That’s because, as of today, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are in a virtual dead heat with just a handful of games remaining.

Recovery session with Barcelona derby on the horizon | FC Barcelona

Following the fantastic 7-1 win over Osasuna, the first team trained on the Tito Vilanova pitch at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. The players looked relaxed as they turned their attention to Saturday’s Barcelona derby against Español at the RCDE Stadium at 8.45pm CET in what will be the second La Liga game of the week.

See how FC Barcelona prepared for the Lionel Messi 500 goal tribute at Camp Nou | FC Barcelona

That’s because, in the days following his dramatic, game-winning goal in the final seconds of Sunday night’s 3–2 victory over Real Madrid, a goal which, coincidentally, was also the 500th of his illustrious career, FC Barcelona prepared a special pregame event in honor of the Argentinian virtuoso and his latest milestone.

Barca 'open Verratti talks' | Football Espana

Barcelona have opened talks with Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti over a summer transfer, according to reports in Spain. El Mundo Deportivo state the Italian’s agent Donato Di Campli has met twice with Barca officials during the last two Champions League matches held at the Camp Nou, the first of which saw the Parisians thrashed 6-1.

FC Barcelona issues communiqué regarding statements made by the president of Málaga CF | FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona hereby expresses its rejection of, and indignation with regard to, the content of a tweet posted by the president of Malaga CF, Abdullah Al-Thani, whose public declaration infringes upon the principles of fair play, and the ethical and legal precepts that must govern sporting competition.

Neymar falls on his backside while trying a football trick | ESPN

As one of the most skillful footballers in the world, the internet is positively overflowing with snippets and videos of Neymar bamboozling opposition defenders with his lightning pace and flashy footwork. However, it's perhaps refreshing to know that the Barcelona superstar isn't always 100 percent successful when it comes to his freestyle trickery.

Thiago Alcantara agrees new Bayern Munich deal | Sky Sports

Spain international Thiago Alcantara has committed his future to Bayern Munich by signing a new long-term deal with the Bundesliga leaders. The 26-year-old midfielder, whose previous contract was due to expire in two years, has agreed to stay with Carlo Ancelotti's side until 2021.

Barça Legends ready for El Clásico in Lebanon | FC Barcelona

There was an unforgettable Clásico on Sunday but there’s another to come on Friday at 8.00pm CET, thus time in Beirut, Lebanon, at the Camille Chamoun Sports City between the FC Barcelona and Real Madrid Legends. The game will be screened live on fcbarcelona.com (Barça Video) and on our Facebook channel (commentary in Spanish).