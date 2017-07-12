18 players undergo medicals | FC Barcelona

The 2017/18 preseason for the Barça first team squad is under way with the customary medicals. On Wednesday morning local time 18 players turned up for the medical and physical assessments, 13 from the first team squad plus five from the Barça B squad: Rakitic, Suárez, Sergi Roberto, Mascherano, Rafinha, Cillessen, Alcácer, Aleix Vidal, Marlon, Douglas, Vermaelen, Samper, Munir, Ortolá, Aleñá, Cucurella, Palencia and Vitinho.

First day on the job for Barça boss Valverde | FC Barcelona

Ernesto Valverde is now hard at work at the Ciutat Esportiva. The new FC Barcelona coach has started his preseason for 2017/18 this Tuesday with his back room staff with who he was photographed out on the field at Sant Joan Despí outside the city of Barcelona.

Andres Iniesta: 'There are no minor titles for us' | FC Barcelona

"I think what's always motivated us is the excitement, the excitement to get back to work, to have fun. And that's what it is like every season. To begin with a clean slate, to begin aiming for new heights, to work hard. It's a new stage with the new coach, but we have the same outlook as always.

Sergi Samper eager to make mark on Barcelona first team | ESPN

Sergi Samper returns to training with Barcelona on Wednesday and hopes that this will be the season he finally makes his mark on the first team. Samper, 22, joined Barca as a 6-year-old and last year's season-long loan move to Granada was the first time he had ever been away from the club.

Barca in for Benfica's Semedo | Football Espana

Barcelona are considering a deal for Benfica defender Nelson Semedo although any deal is likely to cost upwards of €30m, say reports. The versatile defender has made upwards of 60 first team appearances for the Portuguese champions since progressing through their youth ranks and has won six caps for European champions Portugal.

Barcelona willing to let trio including Thomas Vermaelen leave - sources | ESPN

Thomas Vermaelen, Douglas and Munir El Haddadi will return to Barcelona training on Wednesday, but sources have told ESPN FC that Barca are prepared to let all three leave. New coach Ernesto Valverde is looking to remodel his squad, but there has been no significant interest in any of the trio of players so far.

FC Barcelona launches official Viber Public Account | FC Barcelona

Starting today, FC Barcelona will be launching their very own Viber Public Account that will include exciting content for fans, a behind-the-scenes look into our team´s stars, and up-to-date news and content. This week, followers of the Public Account will get exclusive coverage from the launch event at the Rakuten headquarters in Tokyo, with some of Barça´s biggest stars!

Rakuten presentation: Japan events | FC Barcelona

First team players Leo Messi, Neymar Jr, Gerard Piqué and Arda Turan, along with FC Barcelona’s Vice President for Marketing and Communication, Manel Arroyo, will take part in a series of events in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday and Thursday to kick off Barca’s global partnership deal with Rakuten. The global internet services company, based in Japan, became FC Barcelona’s Main Global Partner and Official Innovation and Entertainment Partner on July 1.

Vitinho joins Barça B | FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona have secured the services of Victor Hugo Santana Carvalho, known as Vitinho, for Barça B on loan from Palmeiras until 30 June 2018 with the option to make the move permanent. Vitinho, who was born in Sao Paulo on 4 March 1998, has signed his contract this evening in the presence of the Director responsible for the Professional Academy Football, Silvio Elias, and the head of sports management in the football area, Josep Segura.