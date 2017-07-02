Rakuten sponsorship deal with FC Barcelona takes effect as of today | FC Barcelona

The Rakuten era begins today, July 1. Saturday marks the first day of the four-year deal with the Japanese company, which will be FC Barcelona’s main global sponsor, as signed in the Auditori 1899 last November 16, and whereby the firm’s logo will appear on the front of the first team shirt.

Barcelona's Jeremy Mathieu to train with Sporting Lisbon ahead of move | ESPN

Barcelona have given defender Jeremy Mathieu permission to train with Sporting Lisbon ahead of a prospective transfer to the Portuguese club. Mathieu, 33, has a year to run on his contract but sources have told ESPN FC the Catalan club would be prepared to let him leave for free this summer.

VIDEO: Samba skills from Ronaldinho with the Barça Legends | FC Barcelona

The result may not have been the one the 50,000 or so home supporters wanted, the Red Devils winning 3-1, but the culés were nevertheless treated to several reminders of the kind of football they enjoyed in the pre-trident era – while for younger fans it was the chance to see players like Kluivert, Rivaldo, Popescu and Julio Salinas for the first time.

Behind the scenes of the legends game between FC Barcelona and Manchester United | FC Barcelona

The Barça Legends made their Camp Nou debut on Friday in front of 50,000 keen supporters, as they faced familiar faces of the past from Manchester United. The likes of Ronaldinho, Giuly, Rivaldo and Belletti turned up to support the match which supported the Pediatric Cancer Center of Barcelona of the Sant Joan de Déu hospital.

Leo Messi's wedding on social networks | FC Barcelona

Messages and images posted from Rosario, Argentina as the Barça superstar ties the knot with Antonella Roccuzzo.

VIDEO: FC Barcelona second strip now on sale | FC Barcelona

The new FC Barcelona second strip for the 2017/18 is now on sale! From today July 1, fans can pick up the new light blue design from Nike.com/FCB and any club stores and distributors. Naturally, the front of the shirt features the name of Japanese company Rakuten, whose sponsorship deal with the club officially comes into effect today as well.

New York ready to welcome the trident this summer | FC Barcelona

With the start of the Barça US Tour 2017 fast approaching, the corner of Allen and Delancey Streets in Manhattan’s Lower East Side has a new mural depicting FC Barcelona’s attacking Trident. Leo Messi, Neymar Jr and Luis Suárez have been painted under the title Ready for U.S.