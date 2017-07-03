Marco Verratti will join Paris Saint-Germain for the start of preseason because his lawyers told him to, but he still wants to join FC Barcelona. That’s according to Francesc Aguilar, a journalist who often reports on transfers for Mundo Deportivo.

Now we all know MD isn’t 100% right always when it comes to transfers, but there have been other reports saying the same thing for a while now.

If true, that contradicts reports he wouldn’t join PSG back for preseason and try to force a move by not playing. That move could result in fines, not to mention an acrimonious tone to proceedings.

Verratti and his agent and lawyers may be thinking that the best strategy for leaving is being more diplomatic. Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the club’s president, is known to oppose the transfer. The front cover of tomorrow’s Diario SPORT, meanwhile, says Verratti will meet with Al-Khelaifi early on tomorrow to launch a “final offensive” to convince him to let him go.

Barcelona want to close the saga up quickly, but they also apparently do not have an emissary in Paris yet. We’ll see how the meeting goes.