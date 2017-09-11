“Tomorrow we’ll show what we can do. Things have gone so well so far in the league. We want to fight for all titles,” Marc-Andre Ter Stegen said at the press conference before Barcelona’s opening fixture of their UEFA Champions League campaign, against Juventus.

“Last year is already history,” Ter Stegen said, in reference to the fact that it was Juve who eliminated the Blaugrana last season. “We have to focus on this year. What we want always is to show what we can do. We want to win tomorrow and not look back.”

Ter Stegen also talked about his opposite number, Gianluigi Buffon: “Buffon is an idol for everyone. He is playing at an age where many have retired already, but he’s playing like it’s his best years. I have a lot of respect for what he does each year. I hope to see him for many more years.”

The German also emphasized the good start of the league campaign, which has the Catalans in first place: “If you don’t concede a goal in any match, score 9, win every game, of course we have a good feelings for starting the Champions League. It won’t be easy, but we will do our best to try to win.”