 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Samuel Umtiti Was Almost Booked for a Foul By Nelson Semedo

New, comments

Gerard Pique prevented the referee from making an embarrassing mistake.

By Luis Mazariegos
/ new
FC Barcelona v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Why did referee Damir Skomina high five Gerard Pique in Barcelona’s 3-0 demolition of Juventus in the UEFA Champions League?

It’s because the Barcelona defender saved the ref’s blushes when Skomina was about to book the wrong player.

Semedo stopped Douglas Costa as Juventus mounted a counterattack, by pulling the attacker from the back. Costa fell right where Samuel Umtiti was standing, and the referee’s initial intention was to erroneously book the French defender, according to ex-referee Rafa Guerrero.

Pique intervened, and Skomina booked the correct player, Semedo. Skomina then thanked Pique for his service as human VAR, and hence, the high five.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...