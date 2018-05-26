 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Carles Puyol sends message to Barcelona after Real Madrid’s Champions League win

New, comments
By Gill Clark
/ new
FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - Liga BBVA Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol sent a message to Barcelona after watching Real Madrid pick up a third Champions League in a row.

Barcelona may have won the double but will have suffered on Saturday as los Blancos lifted the European Cup yet again with a 3-1 win over Liverpool.

Puyol sent his congratulations to Madrid but also urged Barcelona to reflect on their priorities.

The Tweet translates as: “Congratulations Real Madrid. 4 Champions in 5 years during the era of the best Barça team in history ... we have to reflect on our priorities.”

And Puyol has a point... Barcelona won the double and finished 17 points ahead of Real Madrid in La Liga - but which team is the happier at the end of the season?

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...