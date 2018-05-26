Carles Puyol sends message to Barcelona after Real Madrid’s Champions League win

Former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol sent a message to Barcelona after watching Real Madrid pick up a third Champions League in a row.

Barcelona may have won the double but will have suffered on Saturday as los Blancos lifted the European Cup yet again with a 3-1 win over Liverpool.

Puyol sent his congratulations to Madrid but also urged Barcelona to reflect on their priorities.

Enhorabuena madridistas. 4 Champions en 5 años con uno de los mejores Barça de la historia... tenemos que reflexionar en las prioridades. — Carles Puyol (@Carles5puyol) May 26, 2018

The Tweet translates as: “Congratulations Real Madrid. 4 Champions in 5 years during the era of the best Barça team in history ... we have to reflect on our priorities.”

And Puyol has a point... Barcelona won the double and finished 17 points ahead of Real Madrid in La Liga - but which team is the happier at the end of the season?