Messi ends season on top after Salah and Ronaldo draw blanks in Champions League final

Lionel Messi may not have pulled on a Barcelona shirt for a week now, but he ends the season as Europe’s top goalscorer (well, in the big 5 leagues) with 45 goals from 54 games in all competitions.

Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo both had the chance to pip Messi to top spot in Saturday’s Champions League final, but neither player could find the target and both finish on 44 goals.

Here’s a look at Europe’s top 10 goalscorers from the season just gone.

45 - Lionel Messi finished the 2017-18 campaign as the top scoring player in the Top 5 European Leagues (all competitions); netting one more than both Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo. Sensations. pic.twitter.com/Uw9BZ919K8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 27, 2018

Of Messi’s 45 goals 34 came in La Liga which ensured he ended the season as the Pichichi and also saw him claim the Golden Shoe as the top scorer across all leagues in Europe.