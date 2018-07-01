FC Barcelona News: 1 July 2018; Paulinho offer received, Arthur packing his bags

Barcelona receive offer for Paulinho | Mundo Deportivo

Barcelona have reportedly received an offer for Paulinho and it’s for more than the €40 million they spent to bring him to the Camp Nou last summer. The interested club is not revealed but agent Kia Joorabchian is said to have presented the offer which could rise to €50m on a recent trip to the Camp Nou.

Arthur packs his bags for Barcelona | Sport

Arthur is packing his suitcases and preparing to fly out to Barcelona where he will sign a five-year deal. The Brazilian is due to arrive at the end of next week and will make his debut in pre-season in the International Champions Cup in the United States.

Umtiti, Dembele and Suarez in the quarter-finals | FC Barcelona

Three Barcelona stars have already booked their places in the last eight of the World Cup. France’s win over Argentina means Samuel Umtiti and Ousmane Dembele are through and they will take on Luis Suarez’s Uruguay after they beat Portugal.

Lionel Messi leaves Kazan without revealing Argentina future | Sport

Lionel Messi left the Kazan Arena on Saturday after defeat to France without speaking to the press. Other players such as Javier Mascherano and Sergio Aguero spoke after the game but Messi said nothing and at the moment it’s not clear if he will continue his international career.

Iniesta plays like he’s wearing a suit, says Maradona | AS

Diego Maradona has paid tribute to Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta ahead of their quarter-final clash with hosts Russia on Sunday. He said: “Iniesta is a total star. He plays with a tailcoat, wearing a suit, with dress shoes and has no problems.”

Luis Suarez back to his tenacious best as Uruguay beat Portugal | Sky Sports

Luis Suarez was back to his best on Saturday as he helped Uruguay to a 2-1 World Cup win over Portugal. The striker was criticised for his performance earlier in the competition against Egypt but impressed on Saturday with an all-around tenacious display.