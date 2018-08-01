Barcelona Offered Ousmane Dembélé to Other Teams Before the World Cup

Ousmane Dembélé was offered to the “big teams” of Europe before the FIFA World Cup, according to journalist Gerard Romero.

The player has been linked with a move after a disappointing first season at Barcelona hampered by injuries. However, the club had publicly stated they did not want to get rid of one of the most promising talents in the world.

Still, Romero says they shopped him around, and he considers the situation “difficult” at the moment.

There were reports that the player was unsettled by the arrival of Malcom, another winger, to the Camp Nou.

Still, Barcelona’s new technical secretary, Éric Abidal, said Dembélé should be “calm” about the situation, since both will get their chance.

Romero acknowledged that the hiring of Abidal could have changed everything, since the attempts to sell the forward were made before the World Cup and before Abidal was hired.

Cadena SER has reported that. in principle, the winger wants to stay at Barça now and the team wants to keep him.