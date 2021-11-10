Barcelona tried to sell Ousmane Dembélé to Manchester City - report

FC Barcelona tried to sell Ousmane Dembélé to Manchester City last summer when the team was trying to find ways to ameliorate a financial crisis, according to the latest rumors. Of course, the sale did not come to pass, despite efforts from the Catalans to offload the winger.

Barcelona were trying to make the numbers work in order to stay under Financial Fair Play rules, but City themselves were not keen on spending too much money for similar reasons. Therefore, they could not meet the asking price.

Then, the English club began to propose player swap deals. Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo and City’s Aymeric Laporte and Raheem Sterling were said to be mentioned. It’s not the first time we hear rumors of the Catalans wanting to bring Laporte or Sterling to the Camp Nou.

Eventually, a Dembélé-Sterling swap was proposed. But what broke down in that proposed swap was the English player himself, who was not ready to leave.

Now, Dembélé is still with Barcelona, and it seems the blaugrana will make a play to extend his contract.