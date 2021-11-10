Xavi re-institutes Luis Enrique-era disciplinary fines

Xavi has returned as a manager after having served as FC Barcelona’s captain. And with him come a return to some disciplinary measures from the Luis Enrique era.

The new boss wants his players to show up for training an hour and a half early. Training had started at 11 in the morning up to this point, but now it will start at 9:30.

In addition, training staff has to show up 2 hours early.

If players are not on time, he will fine them. The fines will be similar to those imposed during Luis Enrique’s reign, which became more and more stringent the more a player was late.

Xavi wants the players to eat breakfast and lunch together with the nutritionists monitoring food. He wants to make sure the players are in top shape, and wants to spend more time on individual training to achieve peak physical condition. Right now, the club is going through an injury crisis.

The message from Xavi is clear: buckle up, because it’s time to get to work.