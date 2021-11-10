Xavi could have seven players back for Barcelona vs Espanyol - report

Xavi could have seven players back from injury in time for his first game in charge of Barcelona against Espanyol at the Camp Nou on November 20 in La Liga.

The Catalans have been plagued by injuries to key players throughout the early weeks of the season but the situation does appear to be improving, according to Diario Sport.

Midfielder Pedri is expected to make his return after suffering a relapse of a thigh injury. The teenager hasn’t featured since the Champions League defeat to Benfica but is expected back in full training next week.

Eric Garcia and Nico Gonzalez should also be in the squad for the derby after picking up minor injuries in the 3-3 draw against Celta Vigo last time out that forced them both off at Balaidos.

Defenders Sergino Dest and Gerard Pique are also expected to be ready, along with Sergi Roberto and goalkeeper Neto, who missed the trip to Celta due to illness.

All of which is good news for Xavi as he gears up for a tricky match in charge against an Espanyol side that are level on points with Barca going into the international break.