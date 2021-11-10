WELCOME TO THE JOHAN CRUYFF STADIUM! The home of Barcelona’s women’s team is the site of a huge Women’s Champions League group stage match between the defending champions and Hoffenheim. Barça remain undefeated this season and could inch closer to a spot in the quarter-finals with a victory today, and even though they’ll be favorites this won’t be easy against one of the top teams in the women’s Bundesliga. Vamos!

LIVE BLOG

LINEUPS

BARCELONA

Starting XI: Paños; Marta, Paredes, Mapi, Rolfö; Aitana, Patri, Alexia; Oshoala, Hermoso, Martens (4-3-3)

Substitutes: Coll (GK), Font (GK), Jana, Melanie, Pina, Leila, Pereira, Crnogorcevic, Engen, Baradad

HOFFENHEIM

Starting XI: Tufekovic; Wienroither, Bühler, Specht, Naschenweng; De Caigny, Dongus, Feldkamp; Linder, Billa, Brand (4-3-3)

Substitutes: Dick (GK), Von Schrader (GK), Hagel, Corley, Kocsan, Hartig, Degen, Harsch, Fühner, Steinert, Leimenstoll

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2021-22 Women’s Champions League, Group C, Matchday 3

Date/Time: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 6.45pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 5.45pm BST (UK), 12.45pm ET, 9.45am PT (USA), 11.15pm IST (India)

Venue: Johan Cruyff Stadium, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: Sara Persson (SWE)

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

This season’s UWCL will be available to stream for FREE worldwide on DAZN’s YouTube channel. Click here to watch tonight’s game.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!