Xavi Hernández and his staff are already two sessions into training with FC Barcelona. These are the seven people who are sipporting the new boss with his important new challenge

The first team were back at work on Wednesday for a second training session under new manager Xavi Hernández. Once again, the internationals were absent, and the remaining senior players were joined on a rather damp morning by Comas, Ez Abde, Jutglà and I. Akhomach of Barça B.

Here are all the games in which FC Barcelona players will be representing their countries this week

Barcelona are unlikely to get their hands on Riyad Mahrez this winter despite transfer links. The Blaugrana are likely to search for a winger in the January window amid a number of injuries and a lack of depth in the position.

Xavi Hernandez is said to be keen to recover one of Barcelona’s loan exiles. The new Barca boss is already hard at work as he looks to change the club’s fortunes amid a nightmare spell on and off the field.

Dani Alves could yet return to Barcelona as he continues to search for a club to end his career with. Alves has spent the last year or so with Brazilian outfit Sao Paulo, but he left the club in the summer and has chosen to take the rest of 2021 off.

Barcelona’s dressing room are beginning to become tired of Philippe Coutinho according to a report in Diario Sport. The Brazilian hasn’t shown anything near to his potential since arriving at Camp Nou for big money from Liverpool in the winter of 2018, but is still the highest-paid player at the club.

Verissimo suffered a tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee last Sunday, meaning he’ll have to undergo surgery and will most likely miss the rest of the season. Due to this, they’ll go the market in January and Umtiti is already in their sights.