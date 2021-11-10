Barcelona’s women’s team remains undefeated in the season and thanks to a 4-0 victory over Hoffenheim at the Johan Cruyff Stadium to make it three wins out of three in the Women’s Champions League group stage. Barça dominated the entire match and played some beautiful football, turning a potentially tough game against a solid German team into a walk in the park.

FIRST HALF

Barça made sure the game wouldn’t be too difficult with an early goal: Lieke Martens played a great free-kick into the box and Jenny Hermoso was at the near post to head home the opener. As they always do, Femení kept the ball and continued to send as many bodies forward as they could, using the wings to create chances and force the Hoffenheim defense to make last-ditch tackles and clearances to try and stay in the game.

But they couldn’t keep the champs from scoring: in the 19th minute, Alexia Putellas scored a sensational free-kick with a rocket into the top corner, and the captain scored against 15 minutes later thanks to a howler from goalkeeper Tufekovic, who let a shot from Alexia slip through her legs to make it three.

They continued to find opportunities and Hermoso had a one-on-one with the keeper in the last play of the first half but couldn’t score the fourth, and Barça had to settle for a three-goal lead at halftime.

SECOND HALF

Barça Women never stop attacking and they continued to do it in the final period, pressing high up the pitch trying to force Hoffenheim into mistakes playing out from the back. They succeeded in that plan and created several chances that way, but somehow they could only come up with one goal: Alexia played a beautiful cross into the box and Marta Torrejón headed home the fourth.

Femení tried to find another goal but couldn’t and simply cruised to the finish, and the final whistle came to give Barça their third win in three games in the group stage. A win against Hoffenheim in Germany next week will guarantee a spot in the quarter-finals, and this team continues to look unstoppable.

Barcelona: Paños; Marta (Baradad 86’), Paredes, Mapi, Rolfö (Leila 63’); Hermoso, Patri (Engen 79’), Alexia; Martens, Oshoala (Crnogorcevic 63’), Aitana (Pina 79’)

Goals: Hermoso (5’), Alexia (19’, 33’), Marta (74’)

Hoffenheim: Tufekovic; Wienroither, Bühler, Specht, Naschenweng; De Caigny, Dongus, Feldkamp; Linder, Billa, Brand

Goals: None