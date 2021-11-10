OFFICIAL: Xavi’s coaching staff is announced

FC Barcelona has officially unveiled new manager Xavi Hernández’s backroom staff. The former club captain and Al-Sadd coach will bring fresh faces to the Camp Nou as he attempts to rescue the Catalans’ season.

Xavi has named his two main helpers at Al-Sadd as his assistant coaches: Òscar Hernández, who is his brother, and Sergio Alegre.

The fitness coach will be Iván Torres replacing Albert Roca, someone Ronald Koeman brought in.

The goalkeeping coach will remain José Ramon De la Fuente, the only person to retain his position from Koeman’s staff.

Sergio Garcia, Toni Lobo, and David Prats have been announced as analysts. They are supposed to watch match recordings and analyze them to try to improve the team.

Ricard Pruna will return as the team’s main doctor. He left the club in 2020 after 25 years, but Xavi wanted him back and reportedly asked for him personally.

Another key backroom staff addition is that of Carlos Nogueira as a physiotherapist.