Riqui Puig could have already broken one of Xavi’s rules

Xavi has brought new disciplinary rules to FC Barcelona, which could be a challenge for some players who are used to doing certain things. Riqui Puig could be one of the first players to run afoul of the new norms.

That’s because he was reportedly seen on a motorized scooter, which goes against a rule which says players are banned from being on any transport from which they could fall and injure themselves, such as bicycles, skateboards, and of course, scooters.

Regardless of whether Puig gets in trouble with the manager, he could have run afoul of street traffic rules. First, he reportedly almost ran over a pedestrian on the sidewalk. Second, he was driving the scooter with a passenger, which is not permitted by local laws. And lastly, he should have not been on the sidewalk at all if he was riding a motorized scooter.

However, one key detail is that this all went down Monday afternoon. Meanwhile, Xavi’s chat regarding new rules happened yesterday, Tuesday, so a day later.

It may be the case that Puig will be let off with a warning this time, as the new rules had yet to be laid down by the boss.