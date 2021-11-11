FC Barcelona Women 4 - 0 Hoffenheim: Unstoppable in Europe too - FC Barcelona

It doesn’t matter who it’s against, the Barça women always look majestic, and today they were just as magnificent against Hoffenheim in the Champions League, their third win in the competition this season.

Barcelona shoot down rumours Dani Alves is on the verge of returning to Camp Nou - Football Espana

Xavi is already hard at work looking at options to improve the Barcelona squad he’s inherited from Ronald Koeman, but rumours that he’s close to bringing Dani Alves back to Camp Nou are roundly false according to a report in Marca.

Technical director Ramon Planes asks to leave Barcelona - SPORT

Barcelona’s technical director Ramon Planes has asked to leave the club immediately. He believes his cycle there is over and he wants to look for a new challenge in his career. He recently had his deal renewed by Joan Laporta for two years.

Riqui Puig caught infringing one of Xavi's rules already - SPORT

Xavi Hernandez spoke of discipline in his presentation as Barca boss. However Riqui Puig is already said to have broken one of the rules he put in place. Per journalist Miguel Rico, the Barcelona midfielder was ‘caught’ on an electric skateboard in Barcelona on Monday, along with a friend.

Saul linked with Barcelona as he struggles for minutes at Chelsea - SPORT

Saul Niguez has been linked with Barcelona. The Atletico Madrid midfielder, on loan at Chelsea, is not enjoying many minutes under Thomas Tuchel and reports in England speculate he could leave in January. As was the case in the summer, the option of a move to Can Barça is once again on the table.