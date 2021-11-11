‘It’s like they are 32. It’s crazy!’ - Morata praises Barcelona’s Gavi & Pedri

Spain striker Alvaro Morata has been full of praise for Barcelona youngsters Pedri and Gavi who have both made an instant impact for the national team.

Gavi has once again been called up to the senior side by Luis Enrique for November’s World Cup qualifiers against Greece and Sweden.

The 17-year-old became Spain’s youngest player when he made his debut against Italy in the Nations League last month.

Pedri is not part of the squad this time around but has already become a regular for the national team and picked up a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.

Morata has spoken about both players and made it crystal clear how impressed he is with both of Barcelona’s teenagers.

“It’s amazing, because when I was 17 it was really hard to even train with the first team. You see Pedri and Gavi and it’s like they are 32. It’s crazy,” he said. “I asked Gavi where he lived and he told me in La Masia, because he just turned 17. Bloody hell!” Source | Diario Sport

Spain play Greece on Thursday and Gavi will be hoping for another international start. The youngster has played out on the right wing recently for Barcelona, but Luis Enrique has already confirmed he will play in his more usual midfield role for Spain.