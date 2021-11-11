This week on the Barca Blaugranes podcast, I chat with Nick Batlle. We discuss Xavi setting a new disciplinary mindset at the club and what that does for younger players. We also dive into the expectations for the January transfer window and the remainder of the season. Finally, we wrap up with what to watch for in the international break.
BB Podcast: Xavi’s new course, Barca transfer expectations, and what to watch for in the break
Chatting all things Barca and Xavi
