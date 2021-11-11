 clock menu more-arrow no yes

BB Podcast: Xavi’s new course, Barca transfer expectations, and what to watch for in the break

Chatting all things Barca and Xavi

By Josh Suttr and Nick Batlle
Xavi Hernandez, New FC Barcelona’s Coach Photo by Albert Llop/NurPhoto via Getty Images

This week on the Barca Blaugranes podcast, I chat with Nick Batlle. We discuss Xavi setting a new disciplinary mindset at the club and what that does for younger players. We also dive into the expectations for the January transfer window and the remainder of the season. Finally, we wrap up with what to watch for in the international break.

Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and more here.

