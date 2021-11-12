WATCH: Barcelona’s Under-12s show class with great gesture

Barcelona’s Under-12 team have shown they know how to do the right thing in a recent match against Atlètic Sant Just at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper.

The Blaugrana were 5-0 up and cruising when they managed to add a sixth goal. The only thing was that Atlètic Sant Just had a player down injured at the time.

In the 36th minute, the @FCBmasia team scored a goal while an opposing player was down on the field ...



Play obviously continued once the injured player had recovered but the Barca kids decided to make things right by allowing their opponents a goal back.

So here’s what happened next...

BUT, when play resumed two minutes later, the @FCBmasia team decided to make things right, and did THIS:



It’s a classy gesture from the Barcelona kids and something you just don’t see too often on a football pitch these days.

Barcelona are obviously very proud of their Under-12 team and described the incident as “a clear indication of sportsmanship, respect and humility three of the key values that are driven home at La Masia, where people are taught to be both decent footballers and decent human beings.”