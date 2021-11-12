Xavi's arrival sparks massive response among FC Barcelona's digital audience - FC Barcelona

Xavi’s return to the Camp Nou has generated huge expectation among the FC Barcelona faithful. His presentation has produced a flood of optimism, and the club’s social networks have also reflected this sentiment. There has been a notable increase in the number of video views and engagement with digital posts. The image announcing his arrival alone generated 50 million views.

Another day at the Ciutat Esportiva - FC Barcelona

Work under Xavi Hernández continued on Thursday with his third training session since joining the club, again without the presence of the international stars.

The boss of Barça's medical services, Ramon Canal, leaves club - SPORT

Changes continue behind the scenes at Barcelona following the appointment of Xavi Hernandez as coach. The former midfielder has not hidden his concern at the club's injury problems and the role of the medical department has come under scrutiny. Now, according to ESPN, Ramon Canal, the boss of said department, has left his role.

Barcelona eyeing Olmo and Torres ahead of January window - Football Espana

Barcelona are said to have set their eyes on two wingers ahead of the January transfer window. The Blaugrana are said to be keen on strengthening out wide during the winter having improved their finances enough to manage some wiggle room.

Pedri and Sergi Roberto return to grass after recent injuries - Football Espana

Barcelona fans will be delighted to see Pedri and Sergi Roberto appearing close to a return to action. It has already been an injury-plagued season for Barca amid a sea of setbacks, including Martin Braithwaite‘s near-season ending injury or Sergio Aguero‘s three-month absence due to a heart issue.