Luis Enrique gives update on Gavi after injury scare

Spain coach Luis Enrique offered an update on Barcelona midfielder Gavi after he was taken off during Thursday’s World Cup qualifying win over Greece.

The 17-year-old made his third start for the national team but was taken off as a precaution in the second half after taking a blow to the face.

Luis Enrique said the Barcelona youngster had wanted to continue but the boss decided it was best for him to come off.

“He has received a blow to the eye. Gavi is a monster,” he said. “He said he saw double, but he wanted to go on. He has swollen up a bit and he couldn’t see well at all, but on the bench he was already fine.” Source | Diario Sport

Gavi had, once again, put in another impressive showing for Spain before he had to be substituted.

43 - Gavi completed succesfully all his passes vs Greece (43 passes), more than any other midfielder in this #EuropeanQualifiers (with the 100% of accuracy). Precision#WCQ #WCQ2022 pic.twitter.com/wavLZKZwHU — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 12, 2021

The update suggests Gavi is fine and could feature again on Sunday when Spain take on Sweden at La Cartuja. Spain go into the match top of the group by one point after beating Greece, while Sweden suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Georgia.