 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Luis Enrique gives update on Gavi after injury scare

The teenager was taken off against Greece

By Gill Clark
/ new
Greece v Spain -World Cup Qualifier Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Spain coach Luis Enrique offered an update on Barcelona midfielder Gavi after he was taken off during Thursday’s World Cup qualifying win over Greece.

The 17-year-old made his third start for the national team but was taken off as a precaution in the second half after taking a blow to the face.

Luis Enrique said the Barcelona youngster had wanted to continue but the boss decided it was best for him to come off.

“He has received a blow to the eye. Gavi is a monster,” he said.

“He said he saw double, but he wanted to go on. He has swollen up a bit and he couldn’t see well at all, but on the bench he was already fine.”

Source | Diario Sport

Gavi had, once again, put in another impressive showing for Spain before he had to be substituted.

The update suggests Gavi is fine and could feature again on Sunday when Spain take on Sweden at La Cartuja. Spain go into the match top of the group by one point after beating Greece, while Sweden suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Georgia.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...