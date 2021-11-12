Barcelona’s Aguero may be forced to retire because of heart condition - report

Sergio Aguero may be forced to retire from professional football because of the heart condition that has forced the Barcelona star onto the sidelines for three months.

Catalunya Radio are reporting that the 33-year-old’s heart condition is “serious” and may mean he has to hang up his boots for good.

Aguero will continue to be monitored and will undergo further tests over the next few months but there is “pessimism” regarding his playing future.

The striker only arrived at Barcelona in the summer on a free transfer and had made just five appearances for the club before he was forced off with chest discomfort against Alaves.

Barcelona subsequently confirmed he’d gone to hospital for cardiac tests and later announced he would have to miss the next three months.

LATEST NEWS | Barça player Kun Agüero has been subjected to a diagnostic and therapeutic process by Dr. Josep Brugada. He is unavailable for selection and, during the next three months, the effectiveness of treatment will be evaluated in order to determine his recovery process. pic.twitter.com/My9xWpm6I4 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 1, 2021

The report also mentions how Aguero’s condition is very different to that of Barca Femeni’s Caroline Graham Hansen who was also recently undergone heart tests.

Hansen has just been given the green light to restart physical activity after it was found she had a “benign arrhythmia.” Aguero’s condition is described as being “much more complex.”

It’s worth nothing the report also add that nothing is “definitive” yet and we will have to see how things evolve with Aguero over the coming weeks and months.

For now let’s just send our best wishes to Kun and hope he makes a full recovery.