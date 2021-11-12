Andres Iniesta admits he would love future Barcelona return

Barcelona legend and former teammate of Xavi, Andres Iniesta, spoke up this week. The current midfielder for Vissel Kobe was asked about a potential return to Barcelona after Xavi was appointed manager.

“I don’t know what will happen in the future, I would love in some moment of my life to return to Barca. I don’t know in what capacity.

“To return to Barca, to my home, to be able to continue helping in one way or another, but the nobody knows the future.

“I feel bad to see Barca like this, from a distance. If things are not going well, it’s not nice because you see teammates suffer, new people that can’t find the results, the fans. When something you love suffers, it hurts.”

