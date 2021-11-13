Sergio Aguero staying ‘positive’ amid retirement rumors

Sergio Aguero says he’s staying positive amid rumors he may be forced to retire from professional football because of a heart condition.

Speculation on Friday claimed that the Argentine could be forced to hang up his boots because he is suffering from a cardiac arrhythmia “which is not benign.”

Barcelona have already ruled out Aguero for three months and he’s now taken to Twitter to offer an update amid all the rumors swirling around about his future.

“Given the rumours, I tell them that I am following the indications of the club’s doctors. I’m doing tests and treatment and seeing my progress within 90 days. Always positive.”

Ante los rumores les cuento que estoy siguiendo las indicaciones de los médicos del club, haciendo pruebas y tratamiento y ver mi evolución en el plazo de los 90 días. Siempre en positivo — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) November 12, 2021

Aguero’s update offers some positivity after the gloomy reports on his future that have been flying around which don’t help during what is surely a tough time for the striker.

The Argentine’s words also suggest we will probably have to wait until February at the earliest to find out if the 33-year-old will be able to continue his playing career at the Camp Nou.