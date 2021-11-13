 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sergio Aguero staying ‘positive’ amid retirement rumors

The striker has responded to speculation on his future

FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - La Liga Santander Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Sergio Aguero says he’s staying positive amid rumors he may be forced to retire from professional football because of a heart condition.

Speculation on Friday claimed that the Argentine could be forced to hang up his boots because he is suffering from a cardiac arrhythmia “which is not benign.”

Barcelona have already ruled out Aguero for three months and he’s now taken to Twitter to offer an update amid all the rumors swirling around about his future.

“Given the rumours, I tell them that I am following the indications of the club’s doctors. I’m doing tests and treatment and seeing my progress within 90 days. Always positive.”

Aguero’s update offers some positivity after the gloomy reports on his future that have been flying around which don’t help during what is surely a tough time for the striker.

The Argentine’s words also suggest we will probably have to wait until February at the earliest to find out if the 33-year-old will be able to continue his playing career at the Camp Nou.

