Dani Alves posts emotional message after sealing Barcelona return

Dani Alves has offered a heartfelt and typically Dani Alves-esque response to rejoining Barcelona for a second time.

The Catalans confirmed on Friday they had reached an agreement for the Brazilian to play for the club for the rest of the season.

Alves had made no secret of the fact that he wanted to play for the Catalan giants again and has made it pretty clear how absolutely thrilled he is to be back at the Camp Nou.

Here’s what he wrote on Instagram.

“Almost 5 years fighting like crazy to get to that moment. I didn’t know it would last that long, I didn’t know it would be so difficult, but I knew within my heart and within my soul that this day would come,” he said.

“I return home from where I never leave and as I said before I left; I AM ONE OF YOU, I DON’T KNOW HOW LONG THAT DREAM WILL LAST, BUT MAY IT BE ETERNAL WHILE IT LASTS !! See you soon where it fascinates me the most, with the same enthusiasm as the first time and with the same desire to help rebuild THE BEST CLUB IN THE WORLD !! I’m going to back to my house fckkkk!!

It will be fascinating to see how Alves gets on second time around at Barca. You get the feeling one of the main reasons he’s been brought back is for what he can offer off the pitch as much as his ability on the field.

Welcome back to Barcelona, Dani Alves!