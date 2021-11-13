Last workout of the week - FC Barcelona

The Barça players that are not away on international duty trained one final time on Friday before taking the weekend off. The venue was pitch number 3 at the Ciutat Esportiva, featuring just six members of the senior squad together with Jordi Escobar, Zacarías Ghailán and Nils Mortimer of Barça B and Txus Alba of the U19A side.

Agreement in principle to sign Dani Alves - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Dani Alves have reached an agreement in principle for the player to join the football first team for the remainder of the current season. The Brazilian will be joining training from next week but will not be able to play until January.

Dani Alves by the numbers - FC Barcelona

The most decorated footballer of all time, and the foreigner with the second most appearances for Barça. And he's coming back to add to those stats...

Xavi and Dani Alves together again - FC Barcelona

Six years later, Xavi Hernández and Dani Alves are back together at FC Barcelona. The difference is that the former is returning as first team coach, while the 38-year-old Brazilian is here to play for the second time in his career.

Aguero tweets to deny rumours of his imminent retirement - Football Espana

Sergio Aguero has put rumours of an imminent retirement to bed. Aguero is currently sidelined for 90 days due to a heart issue that occurred during an appearance for Barcelona. During Barca’s draw with Alaves last month, Aguero complained of chest pain and had to be substituted, and indeed rushed to hospital.

Dembélé set for Barcelona fine after breaking Xavi rule - Football Espana

Ousmane Dembélé is said to be one of the early victims of Xavi Hernandez’s new rules at Barcelona. Xavi was officially unveiled as new Barca boss on Monday, the Blaugrana legend replacing Ronald Koeman in the position. And it didn’t take long for him to stamp his authority, introducing a series of new rules.

Barcelona rule out bringing back loan exile Trincao - Football Espana

Barcelona have ruled out the possibility of recalling Francisco Trincao from his loan spell. Trincao was sent on loan ahead of this season, joining Premier League club Wolves for the whole of this campaign. The Portuguese winger has featured regularly for Bruno Lage’s side since making the move, already making eight Premier League starts.