Marc-Andre ter Stegen set for Germany start against Armenia

Germany coach Hansi Flick confirmed on Saturday that Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen will start for the national team tomorrow against Armenia in World Cup qualifying.

️ Hansi #Flick on the starting XI to face Armenia: "Marc-André ter Stegen and Kai Havertz will both start the match."#DieMannschaft #ARMGER

DFB/ Philipp Reinhard pic.twitter.com/OAtbp2yKIk — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) November 13, 2021

Ter Stegen was left out of the matchday squad completely for Germany’s 9-0 hammering of Liechtenstein last time out which prompted rumors that the goalkeeper may have an issue with a knee problem.

Those rumors have since been played down elsewhere and it seems Ter Stegen is indeed fully fit. The goalkeeper remains behind Manuel Neuer in the pecking order for Germany but will now get a rare chance to impress on the international stage in Armenia.

Looking forward to the game tomorrow. @dfb_team ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/2ZYkWfwnOE — Marc ter Stegen (@mterstegen1) November 13, 2021

The game is Germany’s final qualifier but Flick’s side have already confirmed their place at the 2022 World Cup. Indeed Die Mannschaft were the first team to qualify for the tournament after hosts Qatar.

Germany have won eight of their nine qualifiers to top Group J by a massive nine points ahead of the final round of fixtures. Flick’s side have managed 32 goals along the way and have conceded just three.