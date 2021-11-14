Barcelona rumor round-up: Thiago wanted, Chelsea trio eyed & Karim Adeyemi latest

Xavi wants Thiago back at Barcelona

Today’s rumors are already thinking about who might be the latest player to return to Barcelona after Xavi came back as coach and promptly snapped up Dani Alves.

All of which has led the rumor mill to churn out the name of Thiago, according to journalist Pedro Almeida, who reckons the Liverpool man is “very appreciated” by Xavi.

Almeida also reckons that Xavi will already have spoken to president Joan Laporta about the possibility of bringing Thiago back to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona to go fishing at Chelsea?

Barca are also planning to go ‘fishing’ at Chelsea and, despite being absolutely broke, have three players they quite like the look of, according to Sport.

Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi are all seen as possible options as they are not getting too much game time at Stamford Bridge currently.

Barca are looking at trying to bring in players on loan who can strengthen the attack, and the trio are seen as alternative options to Raheem Sterling.

Adeyemi meets Barca for talks

Another player who Barca, and the rest of Europe, like is RB Salzburg attacker Karim Adeyemi.

There seems little chance Barca could actually afford the youngster but that’s not stopped the club from meeting his agent Manfred Schwabl, according to Germany’s Sport1.

Adeyemi does have a contract until 2024 but it would be a surprise if he stayed with Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, PSG, and Atletico also said to be keen.

Xavi gives green light to Roberto extension

And finally we end with news that Xavi has given the green light for contract extension talks with Sergi Roberto to restart.

Talks had been halted for over a month but are now set to start up again next week, according to Mundo Deportivo.

It’s thought negotiations will “start from scratch” but that Roberto will take a “significant” pay cut and sign on for two more seasons.