Barça Women 4 - 0 Levante: Invincible at Estadi Johan Cruyff - FC Barcelona

Barça Women ran out resounding winners against Levante, with the final score 4-0. 10 wins in 10 games, even with a depleted squad. Jonatan Giráldez' team excelled in a match against of the toughest rivals in the league, currently sitting in fourth place.

At. Sanluqueño 0-2 Barça B: Winning streak continues - FC Barcelona

The reserves have earned a brilliant 2-0 victory in El Palmar, home of Atlético Sanluqueño in Sergi Barjuan’s return to normal duties after serving as interim first team manager. That’s now six games in a row without defeat in the Primera RFEF Footers.

Besiktas want permanent Miralem Pjanic deal - Football Espana

Barcelona will be offered the chance to offload midfield star Miralem Pjanic on a permanent deal in 2022. Pjanic was highlighted by former by boss Ronald Koeman as a priority sale during the summer months after being instructed to reduce the club’s inflated wage bill.

Barcelona keen to tie Gavi down to a new contract with a higher release clause - Football Espana

It’s all change at Barcelona. Xavi has moved swiftly and decisively since taking charge this week and is keen to tie down the most promising prospects at Camp Nou. Ansu Fati and Pedri have already signed long-term contracts, so Barcelona have now, according to Mundo Deportivo, focused their attention of resolving the long-term future of Gavi and Ousmane Dembele.

Xavi wants to bring Thiago Alcantara back to Barcelona - Football Espana

After securing the return of Dani Alves, Barcelona and Xavi are intent on bringing Thiago Alcantara back to Camp Nou according to reports in Sky Sport, the Liverpool Echo and Diario AS. The 30-year-old is currently in the Premier League with Liverpool. Thiago joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2020, but things just haven’t worked out for him at Anfield and he hasn’t become indispensable to Jurgen Klopp’s team.