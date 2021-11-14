Frenkie de Jong plays down injury fears after Netherlands draw

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has emerged as a bit of an injury concern after being taken off in the Netherlands’s 2-2 draw with Montenegro on Saturday night in World Cup qualifying.

Coach Louis van Gaal admitted after the game that De Jong had gone off because of some ankle discomfort but the midfielder played down injury fears after the game and seems determined to play on Tuesday against Norway.

“I can play,” he told NOS after the match. “I’m not afraid of Tuesday. We have a good team, but the fear should not creep into the team. We just have to finish it on Tuesday.”

The Oranje were leading 2-0, thanks to a Memphis Depay double, when De Jong went off but ended up drawing 2-2 which means qualification is still not assured.

Memphis was pretty hacked off by his team’s late collapse and was critical of his team after the full-time whistle in an interview with NOS.

“This is a hard blow. We are selling ourselves short, the fans who have traveled with us and the fans at home,” he said. “We had it in our own hands and we’re giving it away completely. That is super stupid.”

The Netherlands remain top of the group but finish off with a tricky game against Norway. A draw will be enough to progress but victories for Norway and Turkey would see Van Gaal’s side miss out.