Busquets matches Xavi’s Spain record against Sweden

The midfielder wins his 133rd cap

By Gill Clark
Spain v Sweden - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Photo by Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Sergio Busquets equalled Xavi’s record of 133 caps for the Spain national team on Sunday when he led out the side to face Sweden in World Cup qualifying.

It’s a proud moment for the skipper who is now behind only Iker Casillas and Sergio Ramos when it comes to his country’s most-capped players.

Busquets has some way to go to catch the former Real Madrid duo but certainly isn’t thinking about hanging up his international boots just yet,

The 33-year-old spoke about the record ahead of the match at a press conference.

“It is a pride to surpass him [Xavi], because of his career, and as a coach I wish him the best,” he said.

“I know how he sees football, I don’t know how he is as a coach, but he sure has learned a lot. I am very good and very happy.

“I hope I can continue more games, but it depends on many things, but I am happy with the group here.”

Spain only need a draw against Sweden to qualify for the World Cup and will go through as group winners if they take all three points.

