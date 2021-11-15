Jordi Alba confident Xavi can turn things around at Barcelona

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba admits he’s excited about the arrival of Xavi as the club’s new coach and can’t wait to get started working for his former teammate.

Alba has been on nternational duty with Spain and featured in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Sweden that secured a place at the 2022 World Cup.

The left-back willl now head back to Barca to start work preparing for Xavi’s first game in charge and thinks the new boss can turn things around.

“We are going through difficult times. I trust that Xavi will help us a lot when it comes to helping us and improving each player,” he said. “We will try to do our best as always. He knows the club, the players and we are sure to respond. I can’t wait to be at his command.”

Alba also had praise for Spain boss Luis Enrique after La Roja topped Group B. The two have had a difficult relationship in the past but the defender appreciates the national team coach.

“He transmits a lot, he knows a lot. He makes you alert every minute you are with him. I have known him for many, many years,” he added. “He is a fair coach with everyone and he gives opportunities. Tonight was a unique moment, and we have suffered at times, but we are happy.”

Luis Enrique was a relieved man at the full-time whistle and admitted he had “felt more pressure in this qualifying phase than in the Euros or the ‘Final Four’ of the Nations League.”