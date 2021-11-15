Ansu Fati ‘is equal to or better than Mbappé’ - Tebas

La Liga president Javier Tebas has spoken out this week regarding a Barcelona star. Thankfully, he wasn’t speaking about a certain former Barcelona star for once.

Tebas discussed 18-year-old striker Ansu Fati and his value to the league and Barcelona in an interview with El Partidazo de Cope.

Fati has returned from injury this season after 10 months out with a knee problem, scoring four goals in eight appearances for the Catalan giants.

The teenager is currently sidelined again but isn’t expected to be out for too long which will be good news for new boss Xavi.

“We always like to give a lot of value to what we have outside of Spain,” he said. “We have Ansu Fati, who unfortunately has had injuries, but over time he has shown that he is equal to or better than Mbappé.” Tebas | Source

Even if you disagree with the sentiment, at least it’s nice to have Tebas say something kind about a Barcelona player for once.