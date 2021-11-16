Return to training with Dani Alves and the Spanish internationals - FC Barcelona

On Monday evening local time the first team returned to training after a weekend to get ready for the Catalan derby against Espanyol on Saturday in La Liga. The big news was the presence of Dani Alves who trained for the first time under the orders of coach Xavi Hernández.

Gavi's great performance for Spain against Sweden - FC Barcelona

Pablo Martín Páez Gavira, ‘Gavi’, continues to set new standards with the Spanish national side. Recently, he became the youngest player ever to appear for the Spanish national side when he featured in the UEFA Nations League semi final win over Italy. The Andalusian midfielder impressed in that game and in the final defeat against France for Luis Enrique's side.

Dani Alves passes medical - FC Barcelona

Dani Alves was at Hospital de Barcelona followed by the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper on Monday for his medical tests following Friday’s announcement of his return to FC Barcelona.

Dani Alves presentation on Wednesday - FC Barcelona

This Wednesday 17 November at 2.00pm CET, Dani Alves will be presented as an FC Barcelona player at the Camp Nou at an event open to the general public, to be followed by a media conference in the Auditori 1899.

Barcelona handed five star injury boost ahead of Espanyol derby - Football Espana

Barcelona boss Xavi has been handed a major injury boost ahead of their weekend derby clash with Espanyol. Xavi takes charge of his first game, against their Catalan neighbours at the Camp Nou on November 20, and he could have five key players back from injury.

Barcelona eye 2022 move for Spain star Cesar Azpilicueta - Football Espana

Barcelona could make a shock move for Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta in 2022. The veteran defender has emerged as an ever present figure in Luis Enrique’s Spain side in the last 12 months after being used sparingly by previous La Roja coaches. However, despite playing a key role for club and country, the 32-year-old is out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of 2021/22.