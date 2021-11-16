Dani Alves gives motivational speech in Barcelona dressing room

Dani Alves can’t seem to stop making headlines since his shock return to Barcelona and was at it again on Monday when he took part in his first training session with the team.

The Brazilian launched into a motivational speech before the session in the dressing room where he offered some words of advice to to his new team-mates.

“It is a pleasure to be here after such a long time. To return here is an honor, a pleasure. To be able to share with you again. I come to learn from you, now the new world. But from the old one, I want to convey one thing: to know what It represents this club and this shirt,” he said. “I have been abroad and this is the best place to do great things, to live. You are here, value it because there is nothing better outside. Insist that it is a pleasure to be here with you. Come on to do great things because this club is made of this, of doing great things.” Source | FC Barcelona

Alves’s words seemed to go down pretty well too as he was greeted by round of applause by the rest of the players after he’d finished.

The 38-year-old hasn’t been short of things to say since he returned for a second stint and is certainly making his presence felt at the Camp Nou. We’ll hear even more from Alves on Wednesday when he’s officially presented by the club.