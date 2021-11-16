Iago Aspas predicts big future for Barcelona’s ‘tremendous’ Nico Gonzalez

Nico Gonzalez has been making quite an impact in the Barcelona first team this season and has come in for praise from Celta Vigo striker Iago Aspas.

The two players came up against each other last time out in the thrilling 3-3 draw between the two teams at Balaidos in La Liga.

Aspas spoke about Nico in an interview with Cadena SER and thinks he has a very bright future ahead of him.

“He looks tremendous. His father was one of the best players in the history of Galicia, but Nico can be better. Seeing his performances he is qualified to be with the national team,” he said. “Pedri is a bit more done, but out of the current young players, I would still choose Nico. He is the type of player who will shine even more in the future.”

The Celta star also offered his thoughts on the arrival of Xavi as Barca’s new coach and does not think his relative lack of top-level coaching experience will be a problem.

“His arrival is great. Xavi has no experience, and neither did Guardiola,” he said. “As long as he is half as good a coach as he was as a player, let the league be prepared.”

Xavi will take charge of Barcelona for the first time on Saturday with a derby against Espanyol at the Camp Nou up first for the new boss.