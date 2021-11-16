Eric Abidal’s wife, Hayet, reportedly a suspect in attack on PSG player

Reports in France say that Hayet Abidal, the wife of former FC Barcelona player and sporting director Eric Abidal, is now a suspect in the beating of Kheira Hamraoui, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain’s women’s section.

Hamraoui was beaten on her arms and legs by iron rods outside a restaurant in Paris on November 4th. Her teammate and friend, Aminata Diallo, was first suspected, but it seems the police are now looking elsewhere.

According to reports, the victim has blamed Hayet specifically. She is said to have had a conversation with Eric over the phone the day after it occurred.

The rumored motive is a personal vendetta after the PSG player reportedly had an extramarital affair with the ex-Barcelona sporting director. Again - this is all alleged in the press, but it has not been confirmed by any official source.

Hayet Abidal is being called the mastermind behind the attack, which was carried out by unknown men. Eric Abidal will reportedly speak to the police in the coming days, and it is expected his wife will also be questioned.

The call reportedly had several witnesses, as Hamraoui called while on speakerphone in the locker room. Many PSG teammates heard the conversation.