OFFICIAL: Barcelona parts ways with club executive Ramón Planes

FC Barcelona has officially announced that one of the club’s most important and visible employees, Ramón Planes, has left by mutual agreement.

He had worked as technical secretary since 2018, first as an adjunct to Eric Abidal. He was promoted after Abidal was let go.

Planes had wide experience in Spanish football and also had a stint working for Tottenham Hotspur in England.

He was most recently working with Getafe before Josep Maria Bartomeu hired him to compensate for Abidal’s lack of experience. With the election of Joan Laporta, and the club’s poor performance over the past few years, Planes’s time seemed numbered.

Still, he had a contract until next year. It seems the club has found an agreement to terminate his contract that suited both parties.

On the official website, Barcelona wrote: “The club wishes to publicly express its gratitude to Ramón Planes for his commitment, professionalism and contributions throughout this last two years, and wishes him the best of luck and every success in the future.”