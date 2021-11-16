OFFICIAL: Dani Alves to wear #8 at FC Barcelona

Dani Alves will wear the #8 shirt in his second stint at FC Barcelona, according to the club. The Brazilian will wear the shirt previously worn by Andrés Iniesta, Ludovic Giuly, Hristo Stoichkov, and Guillermo Amor. This will be the right-back’s fifth number worn for the Catalans.

Alves signs in the winter transfer window after his stint in São Paulo. It’s a return to the club he first joined almost 15 years ago. In those days, he initially wore #20 before switching to #2. He became famous with the #2, which he wore for four seasons. He then switched to #22 as a tribute to his fellow fullback Eric Abidal. Eventually, he switched to #6 in honor of his departed teammate Xavi, who will now be his coach.

He previously wore #8 while playing for Sevilla. It was with that club that he first gained international attention as one of the best right-backs in the world. He had previously played for Bahia in Brazil.

After leaving Barcelona, Alves played for Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, and then São Paulo. Last year, he became the oldest footballer to win a medal in the Olympics, when he won Gold with Brazil.

Alves is the player with the most collective titles in football history, having now won 43 titles. He won La Liga six times and the UEFA Champions League three times with Barcelona, amongst many, many titles at club levels. For Brazil, he has won the Copa América and the FIFA Confederations Cup twice each, in addition to his gold medal.