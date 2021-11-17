Pique says Xavi didn’t cancel his TV appearance

There surprisingly haven’t been any controversies in Barcelona land in some time. The only slight oddity that some thought would create a problem was Xavi reportedly canceling a TV appearance by Gerard Pique.

Turns out, if that was even a controversy to be had, it wasn’t true. Pique said, in an interview on Ibai’s Twitch channel, that Xavi wasn’t the one to pull the plug on the TV appearance.

“Xavi didn’t even know I had cancelled going on El Hormiguero,” he said. “People say things because the media say what they want people to hear, the problem is they invent things. “I had to explain to Xavi what the El Hormiguero thing was. I had to explain it was true, that I had cancelled the interview, but I cancelled it because I wanted to, because there are rules that Xavi has introduced and if you want to travel, you have to tell him and in the end I preferred to just cancel the interview because I didn’t fancy having to ask permission. That’s it.” Pique | Source

If you were sweating any semblance of a problem between Xavi and Pique over this, I would stop worrying.