Agreement to terminate Ramon Planes' contract - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Ramón Planes have reached an agreement to terminate the contract that bound both parties until 30 June 2022, at the request of the man who had until now been the club’s technical secretary.

Another session at the Ciutat Esportiva - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona continue their preparations for the game this Saturday against Espanyol in La Liga. At the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper Xavi Hernández had all the available players who trained on Monday as well as Marc ter Stegen who has returned after international duty.

Dani Alves to wear FC Barcelona number 8 shirt - FC Barcelona

Dani Alves will wear the number 8 shirt on his return to FC Barcelona. This will the fifth different jersey number for the right back in his time with the Club, a number that has been worn by names such as Andrés Iniesta, Ludovic Giuly, Hristo Stoichkov and Guillermo Amor.

Pique and Pedri train for Barcelona ahead of derby with Espanyol - Football Espana

Barcelona are ramping up their preparations for this weekend’s derby clash with Espanyol. Until now, new Barca boss Xavi Hernandez has had to work without his international players, but he has welcomed back goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen ahead of Saturday. There are a number of injury boosts, too, as Barca await the return of their Spain internationals.

Barcelona linked with move for Salzburg starlet Karim Adeyemi - Football Espana

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Salzburg forward Karim Adeyemi according to Sport1 and carried by Diario AS. Xavi is said to be determined to bring the talented attacker to Camp Nou, although he could cost Barcelona in the region of €40m.