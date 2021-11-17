The Women’s Champions League continues today! We are already in Matchday 4 of the first ever group stage of the European Cup for the 16 best ladies’ teams in the continent, and the reigning champions have a chance to clinch a spot in the knockout stage tonight as Barcelona travel to Germany to face Hoffenheim.

It was a stroll in the park for Barça Femení last week as the champs beat this same opponent 4-0 at home with a dominant performance. They then continued their perfect season with another victory in the Spanish league against Levante to make it 13 in a row in all competitions, and they’ll face Hoffenheim again looking for three more points.

They technically only need one point to officially confirm a spot in the quarterfinals, but the great thing about Barça Women is that they only care about winning by a lot of goals. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment it all. Vamos!

LIVE BLOG

LINEUPS

BARCELONA

Starting XI: Paños; Jana, Paredes, Mapi, Leila; Aitana, Engen, Alexia; Crnogorcevic, Hermoso, Rolfö (4-3-3)

Substitutes: Coll (GK), Font (GK), Melanie, Marta, Pereira, Patri, Pina, Mariona, Vignola, Baradad

HOFFENHEIM

Starting XI: Tufekovic; Wienroither, Bühler, Specht, Naschenweng; Feldkamp, Dongus, Hagel; Corley, Billa, Brand (4-3-3)

Substitutes: Dick (GK), Von Schrader (GK), De Caigny, Kocsan, Hartig, Degen, Harsch, Fühner, Steinert, Linder, Liemenstoll

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2021-22 Women’s Champions League, Group C, Matchday 4

Date/Time: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 6.45pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 5.45pm BST (UK), 12.45pm ET, 9.45am PT (USA), 11.15pm IST (India)

Venue: Dietmar-Hopp-Stadion, Hoffenheim, Germany

Referee: Ivana Martinčić (CRO)

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

This season’s UWCL will be available to stream for FREE worldwide on DAZN’s YouTube channel. Click here to watch tonight’s game.

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!