Barcelona ‘optimistic’ about landing Karim Adeyemi - report

Barcelona are said to be “optimistic” they can land Karim Adeyemi from RB Salzburg as speculation grows that the Catalans are keen on the 19-year-old.

The latest update comes from Mundo Deportivo who reckon the club have “quietly worked” on the deal for some time and that things are “on the right track.”

It seems that Adeyemi first caught the eye of Patrick Kluivert back in 2019 and the Catalans have followed the attacker ever since then.

Indeed it’s also claimed that Barca thought about signing Adeyemi for just €8m in 2019 but decided against it at the time.

The report also reckons Barca have had several meetings with Adeyemi’s agents who has made it clear he would “prioritize” a move to Barcelona.

A January deal seems highly unlikely, with Barca needing to generate income, but there’s a feeling from the Catalans that a summer move for €30m plus variables could be achievable.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are also said to be keen on the teenager and if a bidding war were to break out it would be bad news for the Catalans.

However, Barca have apparently been “assured” Adeyemi would welcome the chance to join a young and talented team at the Camp Nou working under Xavi.