The best pics as Dani Alves returns to Barcelona

Dani Alves was officially presented as a Barcelona player for a second time on Wednesday at the Camp Nou in a special ceremony with president Joan Laporta.

The Brazilian raised a few eyebrows by turning up wearing flip-flops and then proceeded to take those off too when he took to the pitch to greet the thousands of supporters who had turned up to welcome him home.

There was no hiding the joy and delight Alves was feeling at being back at the club. There was a sniff of the grass, the traditional kick-ups and even a few balls booted into the stands from the pitch.

This is where the fun begins@DaniAlvesD2 pic.twitter.com/xZstBITOTv — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 17, 2021

Alves was also in good form on the microphone too. He declared with a grin that the “locker room right now is a lot better now I’m here” and then insisted that “I am a little bit more handsome now than first time around” as he played up to the crowd.

Welcome back to Barcelona, Dani Alves!