The best pics as Dani Alves returns to Barcelona

The Brazilian was presented at the Camp Nou

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
/ new
  • Dani Alves poses for the fans Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images
  • Over 10,000 fans came out to welcome Alves back Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images
  • And here’s his new No. 8 shirt Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images
  • Dani Alves puts pen to paper on his contract Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images
  • Then a quick handshake Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images
  • And it’s a done deal! Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images
  • A quick hug from the president Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images
  • Who needs shoes anyway? Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
  • A quick wander around the pitch Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
  • Laporta’s loving it too Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images
  • Alves was tempted to strip off and put on his new shirt Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images
  • But was convinced to head to the locker room to get changed Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
  • And he just couldn’t stop smiling... Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
  • Time to hoof some balls into the crowd Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
  • And a kiss of the badge Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
  • And another change for the press conference Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Dani Alves was officially presented as a Barcelona player for a second time on Wednesday at the Camp Nou in a special ceremony with president Joan Laporta.

The Brazilian raised a few eyebrows by turning up wearing flip-flops and then proceeded to take those off too when he took to the pitch to greet the thousands of supporters who had turned up to welcome him home.

There was no hiding the joy and delight Alves was feeling at being back at the club. There was a sniff of the grass, the traditional kick-ups and even a few balls booted into the stands from the pitch.

Alves was also in good form on the microphone too. He declared with a grin that the “locker room right now is a lot better now I’m here” and then insisted that “I am a little bit more handsome now than first time around” as he played up to the crowd.

Welcome back to Barcelona, Dani Alves!

