Miralem Pjanic hits back at drinking and smoking claims

The midfielder has had his say

By Gill Clark
France v Bosnia-Herzegovina - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Photo by John Berry/Getty Images

Miralem Pjanic has hit back at claims he was sent home from international duty with Bosnia and Herzegovina because of unprofessional behaviour.

It had been reported that Pjanic was told to return to Besiktas because he was spotted drinking and smoking hookah the night before a World Cup qualifier against Finland.

Pjanic played in the fixture but had a quiet night and was booed by supporters when he was taken off in the second half of the 3-1 defeat.

The 31-year-old has now taken to Instagram stories to insist the reports are not true.

He wrote, “I officially deny the news. Not playing was a decision shared by the coach. BTW this is an old photo.”

Pjanic did miss his team’s final qualifier against Ukraine on Tuesday, although the game was meaningless for Bosnia as they had already missed out on qualification for the World Cup.

