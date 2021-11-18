Miralem Pjanic hits back at drinking and smoking claims

Miralem Pjanic has hit back at claims he was sent home from international duty with Bosnia and Herzegovina because of unprofessional behaviour.

It had been reported that Pjanic was told to return to Besiktas because he was spotted drinking and smoking hookah the night before a World Cup qualifier against Finland.

Pjanic played in the fixture but had a quiet night and was booed by supporters when he was taken off in the second half of the 3-1 defeat.

OFFICIAL: Miralem Pjanić has been dropped from the Bosnian national team. He played 66 minutes vs Finland and was booed off for his poor display. #BIH



Multiple news outlets reporting Pjanić was smoking hookah and drinking the night before the match.. Let a whole country down. pic.twitter.com/BbCeoa3ohz — BH live (@BHlive_official) November 16, 2021

The 31-year-old has now taken to Instagram stories to insist the reports are not true.

He wrote, “I officially deny the news. Not playing was a decision shared by the coach. BTW this is an old photo.”

Pjanic did miss his team’s final qualifier against Ukraine on Tuesday, although the game was meaningless for Bosnia as they had already missed out on qualification for the World Cup.